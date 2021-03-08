Former First Lady, Lordina Mahama, is urging the government to implement policies that will address the country’s gender disparity.

Celebrating International Women’s Day on Monday, the President of the Lordina Foundation said the roles played by females in various occupations amidst the Covid-19 pandemic have been commendable.

She, thus, called on several stakeholders to “push for greater reforms to promote the interest of women and protect them from all forms of violence.”

According to her, making the world a better place implies that female doctors, nurses, scientists, caregivers, researchers among others are given the necessary credit for their tremendous efforts in ensuring the safety of all citizens in such daring times.

