President Nana Akufo-Addo has submitted his list of some 33 ambassadorial nominees to the Council of State for approval.

The nominees include former Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama, former Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. Gen. (Rtd) Obed Boamah Akwa and former Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh.



Hajia Mahama will head Ghana’s mission in Washington DC, United States of America with Lt Gen OB Akwa in Egypt.

Mr Asomah-Cheremeh is to head the country’s mission in Beijing/ China.

The likes of Papa Owusu Ankomah, who served in President Akufo-Addo’s first term as the Ambassador to the United Kingdom, will still be at post.

However, the 2016 People’s National Convention Presidential Candidate, Dr Edward Nasigre Mahama, would be replaced as Ambassador-at-Large by Michael Ofori-Atta.

ALSO READ:

The rest of the appointees are former Managing Director of GCB Bank, Anselm Ransford Sowah; Ottawa/Canada, Sylvia Naa Adaawa Annoh; Copenhagen/Denmark, Christine Churcher; Cotonou/Benin, Adabila Boniface Gamnila; Ouagadougou/Burkina Faso and Samuel Yaw Nsiah; Havana/Cuba.

Read the full list below: