Minority Caucus Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, has cautioned the general public to be wary of some fake Facebook accounts created in his name.

The Tamale South Member of Parliament said he is not an active social media participant, hence an account purported to be in his name is fake.

His clarification follows a Facebook post with his name which accused the 2020 National Democratic Congress (NDC) Presidential candidate, John Mahama of being a coward.

The post also alleged Mr Mahama orchestrated attacks launched by the NDC’s Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi on Speaker Alban Bagbin and the NDC leadership in parliament.

However, Mr Iddrisu, in a statement, has disassociated himself from the post with the account name Hon Haruna Iddrisu.

“My attention has been drawn to a story published on a Facebook page of ‘Hon Haruna Iddrisu’ dated 5th March 2021 in which I am alleged to have accused the former President of a number of things including a reference to him as a coward.

“For the record, I wish to state that the said Facebook account does not belong to me and that I have never owned a Facebook account neither have I caused any such account to be opened and operated in my name,” parts of the statement read.

Read the full statement below: