Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, has described the past few days as the most difficult for the Caucus following the approval of some ministers-designate.

The side has come under pressure coupled with allegations that some legislatures sold the party out in Parliament Wednesday following a ‘yes’ vote for some three ministers-designate who were nearly disqualified after vetting.

However, Mr Iddrisu, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale South, in a statement to set the records straight, dismissed the claims.

To him, the party has never been and would never be for sale, adding that under no condition will the party’s interest be traded.

“We categorically deny all allegations of influence or favour as a consideration for the approvals in the House.

“The Caucus remains loyal to our base and wishes to call for restraint and calm. We ask all National Democratic Congress (NDC) faithful to have faith in the Caucus leadership as we navigate our path to recapturing the Presidency in 2024,” parts of the statement read.

Meanwhile, he has urged party faithful to be measured in their utterances as they seek to rise together.

The NDC National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, had in a Facebook post accused the party’s leadership in Parliament and the Speaker, Alban Bagbin of betrayal.

According to him, the Tamale South MP and Asawase MP, Muntaka Mubarak, “brazenly defied the leadership of the party and betrayed the collective good for their selfish interest.”

Read the full statement below: