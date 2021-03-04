Former Member of Parliament for Kumbungu constituency, Ras Mubarak, has called for changes to be made to the leadership of the party in Parliament.

His call comes after the NDC MPs on Parliament’s Appointments Committee approved Defence Minister-designate, Dominic Nitiwul and three others whose nominations the party asked them to reject.

The others include Information Minister-designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Food and Agriculture Minister-designate, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Minister-designate for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Hawa Koomson.

READ ALSO:

Parliament has, thus approved all 13 ministerial nominees in the Appointment Committee’s report.

As a result, Mr Mubarak wants changes made to the party’s leadership in Parliament.

He took to his Facebook page to write: Shell-shocked. A shake up in the leadership of the NDC in parliament will do a world of good. A radical alternative.

Find his original post below: