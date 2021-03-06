President Nana Akufo-Addo has made a clarion call to Ghanaians to step up and play significant roles in the development of Ghana.

The President believes the quota of each citizen will go a long way for Ghana to achieve its aim of becoming self-sufficient and prosperous.

President Akufo-Addo made the call at the 64th Independence Day celebration at the Jubilee House on Saturday, March 6, 2021.

“We must all step up and play significant roles in the development of Ghana, our motherland.

“Let us bequeath to our children, their children, and generations unborn a nation of hope and opportunity, not one of despair and retrogression,” he urged.

The President, among other things, reiterated his commitment to revamp the economy as the adverse effects of the coronavirus pandemic continue to hinder development.

“Ghana is taking steps to revitalise the economy. A process that is hinged on the GHS 1 billion Ghana Cares Obatanpa programme. This is aimed at transforming our economy, which is our main national priority,” he said.

He added: “The Minister for Finance will within the month, provide further details on measures to be taken to spiral the process of economic recovery.”