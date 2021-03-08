The management of KGL Technology Limited, a licensed online lotto marketing company responsible for the operation of *959#, the official shortcode of NLA has arrived at a consensus to pay outstanding wins of its customers.

This was after meeting with the leadership of Financial Business and Services Employees Union (FBSEU) of G.F.L., and the National Lottery Authority (NLA).

It has authorised its Finance Directorate to release funds for the Authority so that NLA would be able to pay outstanding wins which have recently become a worrying situation for the staff, lotto marketing companies and the industry as a whole.

The Authority had failed to pay winning draws from as far back as April 2020 resulting in attacks on the lives of the staff of the authority in places like Tamale in the Northern Region.

The Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) Kofi Osei Ameyaw set up a three-member committee to probe allegations of nonpayment of big wins across the country.

He charged the committee is to verify, validate and authenticate” documents of persons in the category of big wins.

Workers of NLA earlier on March 1, withdrew their services to protest what they say is the continuous nationwide attack on them due to the failure of the Authority’s management to pay lottery winners.

The situation forced the National Labour Commission (NLC) to summon the NLA staff union and Director General of the Authority, Kofi Osei Ameyaw, to find a resolution to the concerns by the aggrieved staff.

At the hearing, the Director-General explained to the NLC that “ in this day and age where cyber-crime has become a big issue, big wins are thoroughly investigated, verified and validated before payments of the said wins.”

The KGL Technology Limited has, however stepped in to resolve the matter by releasing monies to the Authority to pay all outstanding wins of the NLA.

It is expected that the support from KGL Technology Limited would help to calm nerves and reduce the tension at the Authority.