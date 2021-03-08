The Absa Group has announced the passing of its Executive Director and Deputy Group Chief Executive, Peter Matlare on Sunday.

According to the Bank, he died from Covid-19-related complications.

Mr Matlare joined the Absa Group Limited board as an Independent Non-Executive Director in 2011.

Absa Group Executive Director and Deputy Group Chief Executive Peter Matlare

In August 2016, he was appointed Group Deputy Chief Executive Officer, as well as Chief Executive responsible for Absa Regional Operations covering the Bank’s presence on the continent outside of South Africa.

“He played a key role in overseeing our regional operations and safely leading our banks through the major Separation from Barclays and rebrand to Absa,” Wendy Lucas-Bull, Absa Group Limited Chairman said.

Mr Matlare, according to the Bank, made a significant contribution to the Group, and with his passing, it said, “Absa has lost a dedicated leader, a visionary and an amazing human being.”

ALSO READ:

“More recently, Mr Matlare’s leadership was critical in ensuring that the separation from Barclays, a complex multi-year project which also included the largest single data and systems migration in Africa, was successful across Absa’s operations on the continent,” the Bank said.

“Peter was a seasoned corporate executive, a good leader, inspirational, and passionate about his work, always strongly invested in the success of our continent.

“I will miss his friendship, collegiality, guidance and wise counsel,” said Daniel Mminele, Absa Group Chief Executive.