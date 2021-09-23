The Ghana National Service Scheme (NSS) has welcomed President Akufo-Addo’s appointment of former Kumasi Mayor, Osei Assibey Antwi, as the new Executive Director.

Mr Assibey Antwi takes over from Mr Mustapha Ussif, who is currently Minister for Youth and Sports.

According to the outfit, the appointment is in the right direction as it will afford the appointee the opportunity to use his expertise to continue the works of his predecessor.

“We are grateful to President Akufo-Addo for appointing a man with sundry academic and professional backgrounds to steer the affairs of this national institution.

“He has a diverse career, spanning more than two decades in the public and private sectors and has held key senior positions in Finance and Administration to formulate policies for the national service programme,” parts of a statement signed by the Director of Corporate Affairs, Armstrong Essah read.

The statement further pledged the support of NSS staff to make Mr Antwi’s tenure a success.

“The NSS Management wishes to affirm the support and commitment of his leadership towards the advancement of the NSS brand. We are confident Osei Assibey’s in-depth expertise will convert into great success for the Service,” it assured.

Read the full statement below: