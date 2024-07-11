The Director of Corporate Affairs for the National Service Scheme (NSS) has announced that the Scheme’s 10-year policy includes sending some personnel to the USA, UK, and Nigeria as part of a collaborative agreement.

This move has faced strong opposition from prospective National Service personnel, who argue that the global deployment outlined in the NSS policy is misguided and could be exploited by politicians.

University of Ghana students voiced their concerns to JoyNews, highlighting that the new policy represents a misalignment of priorities and could lead to exploitation.

“As a prospective personnel, it is feasible for me to understand that this is a clear case of misplaced priorities. We have about thousands of personnel working tirelessly for Mother Ghana without being paid for months, yet we dare to set up another initiative that will send personnel out of the country to work.

“Why don’t we focus on making sure that the personnel here are paid regularly because the politicians want to send their people?” one student remarked.

Another student acknowledged the potential benefits but stressed that the timing is inappropriate due to the risk of brain drain.

“It is a step in the right direction but at this moment is not really needed. We have constantly been talking about the brain drain and my concern is that if we implement this policy will the personnel we will send return to the country when they finish with their service.”

Many students expressed that they would not return to Ghana after their service year abroad due to the country’s economic conditions.

“I am not coming back should I be selected because currently if I am to rely on government salary it will not help,’’ one student stated.

“I am not returning to Ghana. There are no jobs in Ghana currently, but in those countries, there are enough, so it is easier to gain employment there rather than in Ghana.”

Dr Jerry-Joe Harrison, Secretary of the University of Ghana branch of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG-UG), believes the global deployment plan is an avenue for political exploitation.

“It is going to be another scheme to use this structure as a way of rewarding party loyal. Given the current circumstances even the NSS we have here, people who are politically connected get posted where they prefer to gain the kind of skill or knowledge they want. It is one of the ways I think could be abused by politicians,” he explained.

