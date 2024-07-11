The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced that it will carry out emergency maintenance on the Nuri Kamstrup Prepayment Server.

This is scheduled to begin on Friday, 12th July at 11:00 pm and will continue until Sunday, 14th July at 11:00 pm.

The ECG in a short statement advises all Nuri Kamstrup customers to purchase sufficient credit to cover the duration of the downtime.

This precaution is necessary to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the maintenance period.

The company further apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciates the understanding and cooperation of its valued customers.

Below is the full statement

READ ALSO: