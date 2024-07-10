Spotify has unveiled its first-ever Global Impact List in Ghana, celebrating the top 30 tracks from the country that have made the biggest impact globally over the first half of 2024.

This list highlights Ghanaian songs that have garnered the most listens from outside Ghana between January 1 and June 30.

King Promise emerged as a dominant force on the Global Impact List, with several of his tracks making the cut.

His hit single “Paris” stands as Ghana’s number one international favourite, captivating listeners worldwide with its catchy melody and heartfelt lyrics.

The list also highlighted the rise of new talents in the Ghanaian music scene

Check it out below:

