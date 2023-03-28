The Vice President of the United States of America, Kamala Harris, says she’s creating a playlist that will feature Ghanaian musicians Black Sherif, Amaarae and others on digital music-streaming platform, Spotify.

She made this revelation in a tweet after meeting some creatives in the entertainment space in Ghana, on Monday, March 27, 2023.

She tweeted to her over 14 million followers: “I am releasing a playlist featuring the artists from my travels across Ghana, Tanzania, and Zambia, including many of the Ghanaian and Ghanaian-American artists I met today like @blacksherif_ and @amaarae.”

Meanwhile, other Ghanaian artistes whose songs got featured on her playlist are are Herman Suede, Kuami Eugene, Baaba J and Ria Boss.

I am releasing a playlist featuring the artists from my travels across Ghana, Tanzania, and Zambia, including many of the Ghanaian and Ghanaian-American artists I met today like @blacksherif_ and @amaarae.https://t.co/B057ZDcpv8 — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) March 27, 2023

The meeting, which took place at the Vibrate Space at East Legon, had in attendance artistes like Black Sherif, Amaarae, Mensah, Joey B, Ria Boss, Baaba J and Poetra Asantewa.

American actress Sheryl Lee Ralph and British actor Idris Elba were also present.

In her address, Kamala Harris spoke about the great connection between Ghana and America and appreciated the works produced by Ghanaian creatives.

She acknowledged that culture and creative industries are influencing the world beyond measure.

Kamala starts her nine-day Africa trip in Ghana before moving on to Tanzania and Zambia.

Her trip, according to an official statement, is intended to “build on” December’s US-Africa summit in Washington where President Joe Biden said the US was “all in on Africa’s future.”

MORE: