Member of Parliament for Tamale North, Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, is claiming General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, is a beneficiary of positive defiance.

He claimed some MPs of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) were the first to defy the party’s order not to approve Mr Kwetey who was nominated as deputy finance and economic planning minister-designate.

Speaking on PM Express on Joy News, the Tamale North MP said “You remember Hon. Fifi’s approval, the NPP issued a statement, in fact a three-line whip that they should not approve Hon. Fifi. But at the end of the day, he got 117 votes. It means that four members of the NPP disregarded the whip live directive of their party and voted for him”.

He maintained that, the incident of Friday, March 24, 2023 when NDC MPs defied the party’s orders to approve six ministerial nominees of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was shameful and unjustifiable.

However, Mr Mohammed urged the public not to create a false impression that this is the first time this is happening.