Ghanaian Comedian Foster Romanus has graduated with a Masters Degree from the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS).

Romanus completed with an Executive Masters Degree in Business Administration (Marketing).

The renowned comedian was part of the 2023 class who graduated over the weekend.

He took to his social media pages to share photos from the ceremony and to celebrate the milestone with fans and followers.

Foster Romanus. Photo credit: Instagram.com

Romanus wrote: See what the Lord has done. We give thanks. #gratefulheart #Masters #Rambostyle.

Congratulatory messages have begun pouring in from friends and loved ones.