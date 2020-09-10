Ghanaian comedians have taken a new turn in an upcoming show which will be held live in a church auditorium at Power Embassy International.

The event dubbed: ‘The Night with the King’, a night of comedy, worship and prophetic ministration with Pastor Prince will host a lot of comedians such as Clemento Suarez, Foster Romanus and Warris among others who are eager to thrill patrons.

The show, which is scheduled to take place on September 11, 2020, will host others such as Uncle Ato, Minister Kujo and General Ntatia.

Ahead of the main event, a funny skit has been making rounds on social media to depict what to expect on the final day.

Check the video out below: