Several celebrities have rallied support for Chef Smith as he attempts to break the record for the longest cooking marathon at Amadia Ghana in Spintex Community 18.

With the clock ticking, Chef Smith has already spent an impressive 580 hours behind the stove.

Among the celebrities that went to the venue to lend their support are: Clemento Suarez, Akumaa Mama Zimbi, Adu Safowaa, SDK, Nana Ama McBrown, among others.

Their presence not only boosts morale but also underscores the significance of Chef Smith’s culinary feat.

Fans and supporters eagerly anticipate witnessing Chef Smith setting a new record.