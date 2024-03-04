Ghanaians have flooded social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, with reactions on the outcome of chef Abdul-Failatu Razak‘s cooking marathon attempt.

Despite Guinness World Records (GWR) declaring her effort unsuccessful, they acknowledged its inspirational impact on her fans.

Starting her 10-day attempt on January 1, 2024, at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale, chef Faila aimed to break the record for the longest cook-a-thon by an individual.

Chef Failatu had intended to beat the official 119-hour record set by Alan Fisher.

Ably assisted by her deputy chef, Eric, she achieved an impressive 227 hours and some minutes.

Massive celebration in Tamale township after Chef Faila's Cook-a-Thon attempt. #CookathonByFaila pic.twitter.com/TROO4R2rjt — Suadique Musah🧢 (@Suadiquemusa) January 10, 2024

However, a statement from her team dated March 3 announced that her attempt fell short of the record.

In response, Ghanaians have taken to social media to express mixed reactions amidst goodwill messages to Faila.

Read some reactions below:

This is the mistake they all make. Afua Asantewaa, Chef Faila, and now Chef Smith is doing the same.



They're so focused on the fame and not the record-breaking. How can you stop cooking for over 1 minute just vibing to a musician singing for you? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/QzppBkfrxh — Headless YouTuber (@HeadlessYouTube) March 3, 2024

Congratulations to Chef Faila and her sous chef Malik ❤️



226 hours is AMAZING 🔥 #FAILACOOKATHON



Ghana is proud of youuuu! ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/nOy1fNp5uy — maŋnyɛ one ✨ (@JeSuisDAMN) January 10, 2024

Chef Faila’s cookathon attempted has been dismissed

But I like her professionalism, not trying to keep it a secret and not trying to challenge the system — Beno SarkCess (@BenopaOnyx1) March 3, 2024

Ghanaian Chef Faila Abdul Razak's Guinness World Record attempt has been unsuccessful. Her attempt fell short of meeting the stringent guidelines set for by Guinness World Records. A statement from the Records Management Team cited a violation of the rest break rules.



1/2 pic.twitter.com/SCquBGSlae — Erich Mboowa (@erich_mboowa) March 3, 2024

Breaking news: Chef Faila was unsuccessful.



Chef Smith too no hear anyone’s case kwraa. He still dey cook. 🤭😂🤣 https://t.co/HmmM7qUF7t — Felix Baidoo (@GhPRGuy) March 3, 2024