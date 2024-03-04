Scenes from Chef Faila's kitchen and the streets of Tamale
Ghanaians have flooded social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, with reactions on the outcome of chef Abdul-Failatu Razak‘s cooking marathon attempt.

Despite Guinness World Records (GWR) declaring her effort unsuccessful, they acknowledged its inspirational impact on her fans.

Starting her 10-day attempt on January 1, 2024, at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale, chef Faila aimed to break the record for the longest cook-a-thon by an individual.

Chef Failatu had intended to beat the official 119-hour record set by Alan Fisher.

Ably assisted by her deputy chef, Eric, she achieved an impressive 227 hours and some minutes.

However, a statement from her team dated March 3 announced that her attempt fell short of the record.

In response, Ghanaians have taken to social media to express mixed reactions amidst goodwill messages to Faila.

