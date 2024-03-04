The Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) has blamed the widespread power outages (dumsor) experienced in parts of the country on Sunday evening to a fault on an equipment at the Mallam substation which occurred at 20:38pm.

In a statement, GIDCo explained the situation resulted in interruption in power supply to some customers in the western part of Accra, Winneba and Takoradi.

However, engineers quickly isolated the faulted equipment for further investigation.

“Restoration of supply to affected customers started immediately. As at 22:30h, power

supply to most of the affected customers had been restored. For areas without power

supply, engineers are working tirelessly to restore power once the faulted equipment

is fixed,” the statement noted.

GRIDCo has since apologised to all who were affected by the power supply interruption.

Below is GRIDCo’s statement:

