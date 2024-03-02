The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah has threatened to lead a mammoth demonstration over erratic power supply known in local parlance as ‘dumsor‘.

According to him, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) have failed to fulfil his request for a regional breakdown of planned maintenance which is affecting the power supply.

Mr Mensah explained he has already engaged the two institutions on the matter.

However, he is yet to receive any positive feedback.

The Minister has vowed he will not hesitate to proceed with his action if the delay continues.

“I met them (ECG and GRIDCo) and requested a regional breakdown on power distribution so that the general public can be informed. We experienced a similar situation in 2017 and we can’t go through it again. I have still not received it and if they don’t give it to me, I will embark on a demonstration,” he threatened in an interview on Accra-based UTV.

Parts of the country for the past weeks have been experiencing erratic power outages but ECG has failed to effectively communicate to the public.

The Minority in Parliament, has urged ECG to release a timetable for the outages to allow citizens better organize their daily activities.

Yapei-Kusawgu MP, John Jinapor who is also the Minority spokesperson on Energy has stated that, the government is facing financial challenges which have hindered its ability to procure sufficient fuel to power certain thermal plants.

However, ECG has insisted that Ghanaians do not need a schedule because the power outages were caused by a maintenance issue and not due to a lack of fuel or generation capacity.

