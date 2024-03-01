The Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Samuel Dubik Mahama has apologised to Ghanaians for not effectively communicating the issues surrounding the recent power outages popularly called ‘dumsor’.

Mr. Mahama explained that, the power outages were caused by a maintenance issue and not due to a lack of fuel or generation capacity.

He acknowledged that, the company failed to communicate the issues effectively and asked for forgiveness.

Mr. Mahama speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday, assured Ghanaians that all necessary steps are being taken to ensure that such outages do not recur in the future.

“We failed at communicating the issues but we are pleading for forgiveness. At that time, we were hoping that the issues would be resolved soon. The company isn’t happy with the lights going off so we are taking all the necessary steps to ensure that it doesn’t happen. We work with machines which can be disappointing sometimes. It was purely a maintenance issue, it has nothing to do with a lack of fuel or generation capacity,” he said.

The ECG boss also acknowledged the intermittent power outages in the Ashanti region.

He apologized to the people of the region and explained that, the outages were caused by an underground cable fault.

“Let me use this opportunity to apologise to the people of the Ashanti region. We had an underground cable fault in the region and someone had built on the particular place that was faulty so we had to make several adjustments which delayed the process,” he clarified.

