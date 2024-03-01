The Volta and Oti Regional Commander of Ghana Prisons, Raphael Tuekpe, has appealed to philanthropists and private individuals to support the facility.

The prison, according to him, is facing acute infrastructural and logistical challenges, which are affecting its operations and the upkeep of inmates.

In an interview with Adom News correspondent Odehyeba Owusu Job, DDP Raphael Tuekpe said although the government is doing its best for the inmates by providing them with food and other logistics, it is not enough.

He therefore appealed to the general public, churches, NGOs and other benevolent organizations to come to the aid of the Service by providing them with food and other logistics.

He made this appeal when the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Ho Central, Edem Kofi Kpotosu donated stationeries worth GH¢7,000 to the inmates at Ho Central Prisons.

On his part, the NDC parliamentary candidate called on the general public to support the upkeep of inmates since the designated ¢1.80p feeding fee for each inmate by the government was woefully inadequate.

Mr. Kpotosu said if the public can support the facility with cash or items throughout the year, it will help improve the general well-being of prisoners.

He cautioned people not to always perceive inmates in a bad light.

“Once they find themselves there it is a correctional facility but not a condemned facility so it’s always a step in the right direction to come around and show love Mr. Kpotosu said.”

ALSO READ: