The NPP Executive Committee of Juaboso Constituency has extended their warmest appreciation to President Akufo-Addo for the exceptional recognition he has given the constituency by appointing their parliamentary candidate, Dr. Alexander Ampaabeng as Deputy Minister of Finance.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Juaboso constituency and the entire Western North region were thrilled about the appointment.

Speaking to the media, the District Chief Executive for Juaboso, Godfred Kwabena Adjei Asante said the appointment of their candidate means so much to them since they are prepared to wrestle the parliamentary seat from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He indicated there has been joy and excitement since the appointment in the constituency and the region at large.

He added that, the Juaboso Constituency will forever be indebted to the NPP government for the great recognition.

The DCE promised to work hard to redeem the image of the District and the party in the area as well.

He expressed immense thanks to the Western North Regional Minister, Joojo Rocky Obeng, who solidly stood by them in their quest to get the appointment.

The DCE described the Minister as the father of the region who knows the plight of every constituency.

Mr. Asante assured the President that they would work hard with commitment, dedication, and solidarity to win both the parliamentary and presidential elections in Juaboso constituency in the December general election.