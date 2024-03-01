National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Ho Central, Edem Kofi Kpotosu has donated stationery worth Gh¢7,000 to the Central Prison inmates to enhance teaching and learning.

The donated items include exercise books, pens, markers, among others.

Speaking in an interview with Adom News, Mr. Kpotosu said the donation is aimed at helping the inmates access education and improve their living conditions.

The Deputy Director and Commander of Ghana Prisons for Volta and Oti Region, Raphael Tuekpe, who received the items also told Adom News the donation was timely.

He expressed gratitude to the parliamentary candidate and was hopeful that the donation would be of great assistance.

He further appealed to institutions and development partners worldwide to come to their aid for speedy educational development.

