Gospel musician, Joe Mettle has donated some relief items to victims of Akosombo dam spillage in the North Tongu constituency.

Joe Mettle, alongside his wife and the crew from the Joe Mettle Ministries presented the items to their Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

The singer and his crew provided the people with an uplifting song ministration and relief items including tents, food and clothing.

Mr Ablakwa in a tweet thanked the Joe Mettle and his crew on behalf of his people.

“Mr. and Mrs. Joe Mettle and the entire crew from the famous Joe Mettle Ministries — my beloved North Tongu is profusely thankful” he said.

