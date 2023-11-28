MTN Ghana recently announced adjustments to the prices of its data services, citing high operational costs as the driving force behind the decision.

Customers were notified through messages, which read, “Dear Valued Customer, please be advised that starting from November 28, 2023, the prices of MTN products will undergo upward revisions due to increased operational costs. Continue enjoying our special offers on our network. For more details, visit our website at https://www.mtn.com.gh. Thank you.”

Since the implementation of these price adjustments on Tuesday, November 28, some Ghanaians have taken to social media platforms to express their concerns in wake of the current economic challenges.

One user expressed frustration, stating, “I used to receive 260GB for 399 cedis, then the data bundle was reduced to 198GB for the same amount. Now, in less than three months, it costs 350 cedis for a meager 92GB? Why has data become so expensive, akin to finding water in the desert?”

Check out some comments:

If you can’t afford a favorable MTN data package, blame Bawumia and Ursula Owusu not MTN. MTN is only following the directives of this wicked government after the high court dismissed their suit against an SMP declaration by the government. pic.twitter.com/3KeDLRj80M — MrOpare (@mista_opare) November 28, 2023

Let’s boycott @MTNGhana data and shame @NCAGhana Ursula Owusu and her giv’t — Nana Afrane (@Ooa_Opoku) November 28, 2023