A former Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Adomako Baafi, has said the four members expelled from the party should be measured in their utterances.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, Adomako Baafi urged them to stop talking about the dismissal.

According to him, they knew the consequences of their actions and made their choice.

“I hope we don’t talk about this again because we don’t have to wash our dirty linens in public. The constitution has been with us all this years and this is not the first time we are implementing it.

It was through the same constitution Kwabena Agyapong suspended and I was asked to step aside and Buaben Asamoa became a Communications Directors,” he said.

The NPP on Monday terminated the membership of former General Secretary, Nana Ohene Ntow, former Adentan and Madina Members of Parliament (MPs); Yaw Buaben Asamoa, and Boniface Abubakar Saddique as well as communications team member, Hopeson Adorye.

The party said they forfeited their membership when they publicly endorsed independent presidential aspirant, Alan Kyerematen.

The action has been greeted with mixed reactions amidst tantrums from Mr Buaben Asamoa who has accused President Nana Akufo-Addo of hijacking the NPP.

But Mr Baafi says Mr Buaben Asamoa and Nana Ohene Ntow have been major beneficiaries, hence is shocked at some of their statements.

“Everyone knew I was in the Kufuor-Akufo-Addo camp and even named my son after Kufuor but I was sidelined for no reason. If Akufo-Addo has hijacked the party how come I was sidelined?” he quizzed.

Though he expressed hope that the leading members reconsider their decision and return to the party, he admitted it won’t be the first time people have left the NPP.

“They are all my friends and senior brothers who I have worked closely with. People have left the party and we survived but we need them. So they must exercise restraint just as Kwabena Agyapong did and is now being hailed after his return to the party,” he urged.

