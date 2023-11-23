Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) communication team member, Hopeson Adorye, has revealed the General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua, gifted him money following his dismissal.

The money according to Mr Adorye was a birthday gift.

“On Tuesday, General Secretary sent me money for my birthday,” he said amidst laughter on Accra-based Okay FM.

The former Security Coordinator at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA), turned a year older on Monday, November 20, 2023.

Coincidentally, Mr Kodua in a letter on the same day announced the termination of Mr Adorye’s membership and three others from the NPP.

The other trio are former General Secretary, Nana Ohene Ntow, former Adentan and Madina Members of Parliament (MPs); Yaw Buaben Asamoa, and Boniface Abubakar Saddique.

Mr Kodua, said the four forfeited their membership when they publicly endorsed independent presidential aspirant, Alan Kyerematen instead of NPP’s flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

But Mr Adorye has said the dismissal is apt and came at the right time to complement his birthday celebration.

