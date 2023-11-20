A key member of Alan Kyerematen’s campaign team, Hopeson Adorye, has dismissed his expulsion from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as a “pointless exercise.”

Adorye, along with three others, namely former General Secretary Nana Ohene Ntow, former Communications Director Yaw Buaben Asamoa, and former Member of Parliament Boniface Abubakar Saddique, faced dismissal for openly supporting a candidate other than the officially elected 2024 presidential nominee of the party.

The NPP’s General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua, issued a statement on Monday, November 20, stating that their removal was a violation of the party’s constitution.

Responding to this on Asaase Radio in Accra, Adorye acknowledged the consequences of his actions, expressing his belief that the General Secretary’s letter was unnecessary.

According to Adorye, supporting a candidate outside the party’s chosen nominee results in losing membership, making the General Secretary’s letter redundant.

Despite the dismissal, Adorye welcomed it, seeing it as motivation to redouble his efforts to ensure Alan Kyerematen’s victory in the 2024 presidential elections.

Identifying himself as their “headache,” Adorye stated that the orchestrated move would only fuel his determination to contribute to Kyerematen’s success in becoming the next president of Ghana.

ALSO READ: