The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced the expulsion of four members for declaring support for independent presidential aspirant, Alan Kyerematen.

The four are former Member of Parliament for Adentan and Madina; Yaw Buaben Asamoa and Boniface Abuabakr Saddique, former General Secretary Nana Ohene Ntow and outspken NPP member, Hopeson Adorye.

This was contained in a statement signed by the General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua which said the action is in accordance with the party constitution.

The statement emphasised that, the four are therefore no longer NPP members.

“The Constitution is quite clear that if you are a party person and you go and support any other candidate apart from our presidential candidate, it means forfeiture of membership,” the statement read in parts.

Meanwhile, party members have been admonished to be interested and focused on their collective quest to retain power in 2024 instead on embarking on an agenda which will result in disunity.

Below is the statement: