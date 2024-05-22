Former Member of Parliament for the Adentan constituency, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, suspects political undertones in the arrest of Hopeson Adorye.

According to him, the manner in which the Movement for Change member has been treated leads him to this conclusion.

He said this on Joy FM‘s Newsnite, moments after news broke that the politician had been arrested.

Mr Asamoa who is with Hopeson Adorye at the Ministries Police Station explained that all they have been told is that Mr Adorye is being investigated for alleged publication of false information.

“Hopeson Adorye is not about to run away from Ghana or from his home because the police intends to charge him with the publication of false information. So to go to the extent of keeping him all day in the police station and bringing him over to the Ministries to detain him, you point fingers backward at yourself that there is something political at play and it’s not fair,” he said.

He further told Evans Mensah that “This is obviously politically motivated, there is no doubt about that.”

Both Mr Asamoa and Mr Adorye quit the NPP to join Alan Kyerematen’s political party, Movement Movement For Change.

The prominent member of the Movement for Change was picked up following his self-confession that he detonated dynamite in the Volta Region during the 2016 elections.

Mr. Adorye is currently in police custody, assisting the Ghana Police Service with their investigations.

He was arrested on Wednesday, May 22 on the back of an interview he gave on Accra FM on May 10.

During the said interaction, he claimed to have been part of an orchestration to detonate dynamites to scare voters in the stronghold of the National Democratic Congress to pave the way for a New Patriotic Party (NPP) win.

In the interview, Mr Adorye, who was an NPP member but now serves as the director of special duties for Alan Kyerematen’s Movement for Change, explained that the dynamite explosions were intended to intimidate voters in the opposition stronghold of the Volta Region.

He claimed that this tactic was initiated by the New Patriotic Party.

“Prior to the elections, we blasted dynamite in parts of the Volta Region, and that scared a number of people. When I finished casting my ballot in Tema, I drove to the Volta Region, and when I asked for the number of people who had voted and the expected number of voters, it turned out people did not come out to vote,” he is quoted to have said.

