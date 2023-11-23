A former Communications Director of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buaben Asamoa, has cast doubt on the viability of the flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to win the 2024 election.

Mr Asamoa, who has exited the party following his open support to Alan Kyerematen, an NPP stalwart who has broken away to run as an independent candidate, said he doesn’t believe the party chose the right leader for the task ahead.

“I don’t believe the leader they have chosen to choose because they were compelled to choose [him]. I don’t believe that leader cuts it. I don’t believe he can deliver it.

And it’s not about him as a person, I have nothing against his person or personality. It’s about the times. It’s about who Ghana is seeking to lead them now,” he said on JoyNews’ PM Express on Wednesday.

On Monday, the NPP revoked the membership of four of its prominent members: Nana Ohene Ntow, Hopeson Adorye, Boniface Abubakar Saddique including Yaw Buaben Asamoa.

The decision, outlined in a statement issued on Monday, November 20, is attributed to their public endorsement of a presidential aspirant other than the party’s elected flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

The statement, signed by General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong, cites this endorsement as a breach of the party’s constitution, particularly Articles 3(5) (A)(4) and 3(9)(1).

Speaking about the turn of events, Mr Asamoa said he moved on from the party the very day Mr Kyerematen announced his decision to contest as an independent candidate.

He further noted that their decision to support Mr Kyerematen’s Movement of Change is based on the principle that he is the right man for the job and not Dr Bawumia.

“Whatever the rebels or gang of four are doing, we’re doing it out of conviction that this is the time for the man, Alan. The job description for the president of Ghana 2024 is cut out for Alan,” he said.

