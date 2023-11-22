The Western Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Francis Ndede Siah, has said he cannot lead the flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to campaign in the Jomoro constituency.

Speaking on Accra-based Neat FM, he stated that government cannot boast of any developmental project in the area.

“There is no presidential candidate I can lead to campaign in some constituencies. Even in my own constituency, Jomoro if the roads are not fixed, it will be hard for me to campaign there. I have nothing to say and there is nothing to show. What projects has government done in Jomoro?” he quizzed.

As a constituency richly endowed with natural resources like oil and gas, the NPP chairman said they deserved better.

“Most raw materials are from Jomoro, yet when it comes to development, Ellembele is far ahead. The road is just 18 to 20km. The most annoying part is that the Jomoro road is being funded by GNPC and Ghana gas” he fumed.

Mr Siah warned that the party will lose in the region again if the Agona Nkwanta, Bowodie to Asenkagua, Mpohor and the Jomoro roads are not fixed.

“In 2020 I advised that galamsey activities be checked or we will lose Western region to NDC and it came to past. A lot of things have not been changed. These roads have been contracted so what are doing to the contractors for abandoning them we need to cut the whip if we are paying them,” he fumed.

ALSO READ: