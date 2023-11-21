The Overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Na Abubakari Mahama II has expressed satisfaction with the selection of Vice President Dr. Mahamud Bawumia to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Ya-Na said Northerners are proud of Dr Bawumia’s achievements and believe that he has the capacity to occupy the highest office in the country.

“This is a big responsibility that has been placed on your head and I pray that you will be up to the task and carry out your duties as successfully as you can.

“I have also noted with satisfaction, as well as other Northerners, that you are the first ever Northerner to lead the NPP. We definitely are proud of this achievement and know that you are more than qualified to occupy this lofty position in your party.”

Ya-Na who made these comments during a homecoming tour by Dr. Bawumia, however, indicated that his election to the high office has not come as a surprise to Ghanaians because of his contribution to the development of the country.

“My son, your elevation to this high office is not a surprise to Ghanaians who follow our political development in the country. Your contributions to your party and the development of Ghana provide ample reasons why you should be elevated to lead your party. Sincere and persistent contributions to a cause is ever lost and this is well demonstrated in the reward that has been presented to you.

Meanwhile, the Dagbon Overlord is urging Dr. Bawumia to prove his competency in leadership because the task ahead will not be easy.

“It is now left to you to prove that you can lead them to the promised land. It is not an easy task and you would surely need the support of all the other leaders and their supporters in your party in order to deliver the goods to them,” he stated.