A political analyst, Dr Jonathan Asante-Otchere has advised former President John Mahama to limit the promises to Ghanaians ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Metro TV, he indicated that failure to fulfill such promises will affect the political fortunes of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“I think he [Mahama] should stop promising and focus on about four or five thematic areas. NDC should think outside the box. The 24-hour economy is not a bad idea,” he said.

“Be very measured in your promises for tomorrow you may win but that is what will be used against your party,” he warned.

Asked if Mr Mahama stands a chance in the election, he answered in the affirmative.

Dr Asante Otchere indicated that, Mahama’s record is enough to launch a campaign for 2024 elections.

He further advised political parties to desist from campaigning on religious lines.

“If any party goes on the religion tangent they will loose without doubt,” he concluded.

Mr Mahama has promised to restore stability and inclusive growth to the economy and rejuvenate the almost collapsed banking and financial sector, abolish ex-gratia, complete abandoned and ongoing projects instead of rushing to start new ones, appoint not more 60 ministers and deputy ministers among others.

