Students of the Telecom Engineering Department at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has unveiled an innovative Artificial Intelligent (AI) Assistant named ‘Oduraa’.

The AI assistant was developed to honour the memory of the late, Alberta Oduraa Quartey, an alumnus of the school and department who tragically lost her life in an accident.

Her passing was a profound loss felt by the academic community, as she was well-known for her exceptional intellect and contribution to the school.

The creation of “Oduraa” serves as a symbolic gesture, acknowledging Alberta Oduraa Quartey’s remarkable tenure as a Teaching Assistant who was ever ready to assist.

It’s a heartfelt homage by KNUST’s Telecom Engineering Department to immortalize her contributions and dedication to the field.

Alberta Oduraa Quartey was pursuing her PhD in Electoral Engineering at the Clemson University where she was heading before being involved in an accident on June 22, 2023.

Alberta graduated with a first class honors degree in Telecom Engineering from KNUST in 2021.