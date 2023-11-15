The Bank of Ghana is still concerned about the number of bank staff involved in financial sector fraud.

Speaking on behalf of the Governor at the 60th Anniversary of the Chartered Institute of Bankers Conference in Accra, Director of Ethics and Internal Investigations at the Central Bank, Dr. Bernard Otabil said although there is a reduction in the report, it remains a top concern for the Central Bank and the banking sector.

According to the Bank of Ghana, a single case of fraud, involving an employee of a bank or any financial institution, affects the whole industry and weakens public confidence in the industry.

Director of Ethics and Internal Investigations at the Central Bank, said the drop in numbers of fraud cases last year means more work needs to be done to curb the menace.

“A single case of fraud, involving an employee of a bank or any financial institution, affects the whole industry and weakens public confidence in the industry. Although the 2022 Banks, SDIs, and PSPs Fraud report showed a decline in staff involvement in fraud cases to 188 in 2022 from 278 in 2021, the persistence of these unethical acts among employees of Banks and SDIs remains a concern. As reported, most of the incidents involving bank staff and had to do with cash theft (cash suppression) from customers’ accounts and fraudulent withdrawals on accounts of customers”. he said.

The Chartered Institute of Bankers Ghana used the occasion to launch a new curriculum for industry players on Ethics and professionalism.

The President of the Chartered Institute of Bankers Ghana, Benjamin Amenumey, expects the new curriculum to boost the professionalism of members.

The banking and ethics conference was under the theme “Redefining Professionalism in Banking through Ethics.

The conference on Banking and Ethics is expected to deal with issues of ethics and professionalism in the banking industry.