The Founder of the political group, Movement for Change, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has engaged popular Ghanaian boxer, Brimah Kamako, popularly known as Bukom Banku in a fierce bout.

The former Minister for Trade and Industry in a video, was seen throwing blows at Bukom Banku where he enjoyed cheers and applause from his fans.

Mr. Kyerematen was at forum to get volunteers for his campaign and Bukom Banku was one of the influencers who graced the occasion.