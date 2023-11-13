Chioma Adeleke, wife of Afrobeat icon Davido, has made her first public appearance after welcoming her twins barely a month ago.

Chioma was spotted at a family party in Atlanta, Georgia, organized to celebrate the birthday of the Davido’s sister, Folashade Adeleke.

Videos circulating online capture moments of Davido, Chioma, the singer’s cousins including B-red, Adenike, and Folashade Adeleke, DJ E-cool, and others came together for a group selfie.

The footage also shows Davido and B-red enjoying themselves and sharing quality time during the birthday celebration.

B-red took to his Instagram story to share amusing highlights from the party, offering glimpses of the joyous and celebratory atmosphere.

Chioma’s public appearance has garnered attention and warm wishes from fans, who are delighted to see her after she went missing in action.

Video below: