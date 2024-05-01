Celebrations were in full swing as Nigerian music sensation Davido pulled out all the stops to mark his beloved wife Chioma’s birthday in grand style.

The couple basked in the warmth of love and luxury as they created unforgettable memories at Montego Bay, Jamaica.

In a heartfelt message to his wife, Davido hailed Chioma as his best friend, confidant, and eternal companion.

He reaffirmed their bond, promising to stand by her side through thick and thin.

The superstar also praised his wife for her strength and unwavering support, adding that she has been his pillar of strength amid life’s chaos.

The couple were treated to a luxurious dinner on the eve of Chioma’s 29th birthday.

They flooded social media with stunning images capturing their love-filled moments.