The Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mustapha Gbande, has demanded the arrest of the MP for Kwadaso constituency, Prof Kingsley Nyarko who was caught on camera handing over an envelope to some Electoral Commission (EC) officials at a polling centre during the by-election in Ejisu.

Mr Gbande argued that despite the EC’s deployment of military personnel at various polling stations, addressing suspected bribery is not merely an administrative issue but a criminal matter.

He said that in any responsible jurisdiction, both the MP and the electoral officers should face arrest.

Speaking on JoyNews’ The Pulse on Tuesday, April 30, Mr Gbande stated that although the contents of the ‘white envelope’ remain undisclosed, such actions are unacceptable within the context of elections.

He emphasized that since the MP displayed the ‘white envelope’ at the election grounds, the only appropriate course of action is a criminal investigation.

“First of all, arresting the said MP, unethical politician and also arresting the partial receiver of that envelope, that should be the first step that should be taken,” Mr Gbande said.

His comment comes after Prof Kingsley Nyarko, MP for Kwadaso was caught on camera handing over an envelope suspected to contain cash to some Electoral Commission (EC) officials at a polling centre in the by-election at Ejisu.

In a viral video trending on social media, Mr Nyarko was seen surreptitiously pulling the white envelope from his pocket and placing it on the table in front of the EC officials.

Subsequently, the EC withdrew two of its officials amid allegations of bribery.

On the back of this, the Deputy General Secretary of the NDC clarified that replacing EC officials and introducing new ones is not a solution to suspected criminal activities.

“In this case, we can say that there may be already vote unprinted ballot papers, he may say no, we will say it is money being exchanged hands which is bribery, the electoral officer has received so both parties are in a crime.

“Even if it’s not money, and it is any other thing, why the perimeter of voting and so clearly, it affects the credibility and reputation of the exercise that is ongoing which warrants a criminal arrest,” he added, urging the police to promptly apprehend the MP.