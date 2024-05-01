US-based Ghanaian pastor, Bishop Adonteng Boateng, has been hailed as an American national hero following his heroic act of rescuing a young child from a devastating accident scene.

The head pastor of Divine Word International, sprang into action when a tragic accident occurred.

Amidst the chaos of a flipped truck engulfed in flames, Bishop Adonteng Boateng fearlessly entered the fray, risking his own safety to rescue a young child trapped amidst the wreckage.

The heartwarming images and videos capturing Bishop Adonteng Boateng cradling the rescued child quickly went viral, capturing the attention and admiration of people worldwide.

His quick thinking saved a precious life, although the child and her mother sustained various degrees of injuries and were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

In recognition of his extraordinary act of bravery and selflessness, Bishop Adonteng Boateng has been bestowed with the esteemed title of an American national hero.