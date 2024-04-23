Nigerian music sensation, Davido has once again captured headlines after he showered his wife, Chioma Rowland, with an extravagant pre-birthday surprise.

The artiste, known for his lavish displays of affection, is sparing no expense in making sure his beloved’s birthday is celebrated in style.

In series of Instagram posts, Davido showcased his gifts including stacks of cash, luxurious items, and a personalized note, all carefully arranged to dazzle Chioma.

Alongside the cash, Chioma was greeted with a bouquet of roses as they fine dined.

Chioma, a chef, media personality, and influencer by profession, will turn 29 on May 1.

The couple have been blessed with twins.