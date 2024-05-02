Renowned Nigerian artiste Flavour has begged to be exempted from the ongoing feud between his colleagues, Davido and Wizkid over musical supremacy.

In the last few days, Davido and Wizkid have jabbed each other and rubbed their achievements on each other’s faces after a tweet where Wizkid subtly claimed he is the Messiah of their music industry.

He sent subliminal shots to Davido unwarranted, which he caught on and responded, fueling their long-held rift.

Amid their brags, some netizens urged them to tone down, as the likes of Flavour are still in the industry.

Addressing netizens in a tweet, Flavour affirmed his status as a unique and incomparable talent in the music industry.

He reminded his fans and detractors that he operates in a league of his own, hence he refuses to be drawn into any competition or rivalry.

He noted that he is a versatile artiste and his mastery across different genres of music.

Flavour challenged anyone to find fault with his hit songs or live performances, confident in his abilities and craft