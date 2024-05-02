A Nigerian police inspector has been detained for allegedly cutting off his pregnant wife’s hand over N3000, equivalent of GHS 30.

The police man committed the act after his wife allegedly took the money out of his savings.

It was gathered that the Inspector left the money at home and when he came looking for the money, an argument ensued leading to him turning violent.

The spokesperson of the State Police Command confirmed that the suspect has been picked up and the investigation is ongoing.

“We are aware of the incident, the man is an Inspector. Right now, he is at the State CID and the investigation is ongoing,” the PPRO told the Vanguard.

“He has a minor misunderstanding with his wife over some money. They had an argument over some N20,000 he kept in the house and he said he was looking for the money to do something and an argument ensued. The case is under investigation.”

A neighbour who didn’t want to be named said, “The wife is pregnant, she refused to give the man N3,000 from the N20,000. The argument was heated and before we knew it, the man cut off her hand. No one can say why he did that but we were concerned about her she was rushed to a hospital.”