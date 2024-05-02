The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has inaugurated Ghana’s first ever virtual reality studios designed to foster innovative ways of learning.

The facility falls under the KNUST Vice-Chancellor’s digitization agenda which seeks to promote the use of cutting-edge e-learning technologies and pedagogical strategies to facilitate teaching and learning in the University.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Director of the E-Learning Centre, Prof. Eric Asante Appau indicated that the facility will offer many advantages to teaching and learning.

“The incorporation of visual reality into our educational system will offer us diverse advantages. This innovative way of learning will improve retention rate by offering engaging and memorable educational opportunities. The Visual Reality studios will help prepare our students for the ever-changing digital environment that they will work in,” he said.

Prof. Appau encouraged students to make the most out of the facility.

“I urge all faculty members and students to embrace this technology and make the most of these resources at your disposal. The possibilities are unlimited, whether you want to simulate scientific experiment or go on virtual field expedition,” he said

Currently, the facility includes a virtual reality space and ideation rooms designed to foster creativity, collaboration, and innovation.

Provost of the College of Science, Professor Leonard Kofitse Amekudzi said the studio “will provide students with the opportunity to visualize very complex issues relating to science. It will provide an imaginary real world within us though visualized.”

The Visual Reality studios is an all-inclusive space that caters to different disciplines and learning preferences.

The studio boasts 11 high-tech Visual Reality devices for immersive learning and exploration.

Provost of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, Prof. Charles Ofosu Marfo explained that this initiative will help make learning easy for students with disabilities.

“This is a noble benefit to all students, especially students with disabilities. Instead of going to the field which would have been very difficult for most students especially the physically challenged persons, this will help them as they sit in the comfort of the lab and reach everywhere.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Mrs Rita Akosua Dickson appealed to the public to continually support this initiative to ensure that graduates of the university become globally competitive.

“We are starting with 11 devices and we want to get to 50 or even more. What that means is that we are going to need a lot of support. So, to the general public, alumni, and any other person listening, please come to Macedonia and help. We will also continue to support this drive so that teaching will continue to become more real through these simulations and less abstract and also make it more fun,” she said