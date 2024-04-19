Famous musician Davido has sparked massive reactions online after gifting an American female fan $50,000 to clear off her student loan during his US concert.

The “Feel” music star wowed fans with an amazing performance at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night, April 17th.

During the show, a fan caught Davido’s attention with a placard, expressing her need for help in settling her student loan.

Touched by her plea, Davido invited her onto the stage, thanking her for her support of his music.

In a heartwarming gesture, Davido then presented her with $50,000, equivalent to about GHS 680,000, to help alleviate her financial burden.

The act of benevolence from Davido has garnered widespread acclaim and praise from fans and admirers alike.

Watch video below: