Ayra Starr’s recent encounter with Rihanna at the FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty Earth Tone launch party in London has ignited excitement among fans and industry insiders.

The emerging Mavin Records sensation had the unforgettable opportunity to meet her idol, Rihanna, and their heartfelt exchange has stirred anticipation for a potential collaboration.

Ayra, visibly starstruck, wasted no time engaging in conversation with the Barbadian singer.

They discussed plans for future collaborations, with Rihanna expressing eagerness to work with both Ayra and Nigerian singer Tems.

The memorable encounter was captured in a series of photographs, which Ayra proudly shared on her social media platforms, further fueling excitement among fans.

Ayra managed to get hugs and kisses from Rihanna, and she was over the moon.

In a series of previous interviews, Ayra Starr has mentioned that her illustrious music career was motivated by Rihanna, and meeting her has always been an item on her bucket list.

Watch video below: