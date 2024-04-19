Veteran musician and father of hitmaker Gyakie has revealed he was filled with emotions when his daughter was billed to perform in Nigeria for the first time.

Gyakie’s entry into the Nigerian market stands at the back of her collaboration with superstar Omah Lay for the remix of her breakthrough song, Forever

Reflecting on Gyakie’s journey Nana Acheampong said he shed tears of joy as he felt overwhelmed witnessing the wonders that God was orchestrating in her life.

He acknowledged that while he always believed in Gyakie’s talent and potential, he was amazed by the speed at which she garnered recognition and appreciation.

The proud father revealed he closely monitors her success and coaches her in a bid to polish her singing prowess.

Drawing from his own experience of three decades in the music scene, he expressed hopes for Gyakie to surpass his achievements.

The veteran also prayed for a solid fanbase and massive support throughout her career.

READ ON