The Crusaders Against Corruption Ghana (CAC-Gh) has issued a response to reports suggesting their involvement with Alan’s Alliance for Revolutionary Change.

The organization clarified that while they attended a launch event for the alliance on April 17, 2024, they did so as part of their commitment to participating in discussions and meetings with various political parties and coalitions.

During the event, CAC-Gh took the opportunity to propose the establishment of a Corruption Audit Authority in Ghana, which they explained is important in the fight against corruption.

They reiterated their willingness to collaborate with any individual, organization, movement, or political party that shares their principles and approach to combating corruption.

However, CAC-Gh emphasized that despite attending the launch event, they have not engaged in any formal discussions or engagements with any political party, presidential candidate, or movement.

They assured the public that if such engagements were to occur in the future, they would communicate the details to their members and the general public.

CAC-Gh also noted that any decision regarding collaborations or engagements with political parties would require the full approval of the Board Members, led by Chairperson Bishop Dr. Suzanne Nti.

CAC-Gh said it operates with transparency and accountability, ensuring that all decisions align with its mission and values.

